K-pop’s HYBE, behind BTS, acquires Latin music label

K-pop boy band BTS' goods are seen on display at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022.

HYBE says it acquired Exile Music and is setting up a Latin America unit for artist management and talent discovery

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea’s largest music label HYBE Co, behind K-Pop supergroup BTS, said on Monday, November 13, it acquired the music label of Spanish-language media company Exile Content in its first major foray into the Latin music market.

HYBE said it acquired Exile Music, is setting up a Latin America unit for artist management and talent discovery, and considering incorporating the K-pop business methodology typified by lengthy, competitive artist training and development to the Latin genre in the long-term.

A spokesperson for HYBE declined to give the financial terms of the acquisition.

HYBE is looking to tap into the rapid growth of the estimated $1.3 billion Latin music market, as it reported a year-on-year growth of 26.4% in 2022 compared to a 9% growth in the global music market according to its statement.

K-pop’s biggest global success, BTS, is on temporary break as a group while its members serve out mandatory military service in South Korea.

Despite BTS’ absence, analysts said K-pop artists’ overall sales volume increased in 2023 compared to the previous year as more bands gained a broader international following. – Rappler.com