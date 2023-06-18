LOOK: iKON headed to Manila in August

The show is part of the group's 'TAKE OFF' concert tour

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, FIlipino iKONICs! K-pop boy group iKON is coming back to the Philippines.

Local promoter PULP Live World announced on Saturday, June 17, that the group will be bringing its TAKE OFF concert tour to the Araneta Coliseum on August 5.

Put your jackets on coz we're bringing the party to you, PH iKONICS!

iKON is taking off to MANILA for 2023 iKON WORLD TOUR' TAKE OFF on August 5 at @TheBigDome! It's gonna be a thrilling roller coaster ride of fun and excitement! Don't miss out on the party!#iKONinMANILA2023… pic.twitter.com/YCycsQ9upy — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) June 17, 2023

“It’s gonna be a thrilling roller coaster ride of fun and excitement! Don’t miss out on the party,” they wrote.

Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The August concert would serve as iKON’s return to the Philippines in 10 months following their September 2022 visit for the K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 show.

Composed of Bobby, DK, Chan, Ju-ne, Jay, and Song, iKON debuted under YG Entertainment in September 2015. They left the agency in December 2022 and signed with 143 Entertainment.

The group is known for their hits “Love Scenario,” “Rhythm Ta,” “Sinosijak,” “But You,” and “Freedom.” – Rappler.com