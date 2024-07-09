ITZY’s Lia to return from hiatus

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WELCOME BACK. ITZY's Lia appears at a livestream event celebrating the fifth anniversary of the group's fans, also known as MIDZY, on July 8, 2024.

ITZY's agency JYP Entertainment says Lia will return with the group's new album, which is scheduled for release in the second half of 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Lia of K-pop girl group ITZY will be returning from her hiatus, her agency JYP Entertainment announced on Monday, July 8.

JYP Entertainment said that Lia will return with ITZY’s new album, which is scheduled for release in the second half of 2024. She has been on hiatus since September 2023 due to “extreme tension and anxiety.”

“Following treatment and rest, her tension and symptoms of anxiety have significantly improved,” the agency said in a statement translated by Soompi.

However, ITZY’s previously scheduled activities before the release of the upcoming album will only involve the four remaining members – Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

Before the announcement, Lia appeared at a livestream event with ITZY on Monday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their fans, also known as MIDZY.

MIDZYs brought “WELCOME HOME LIA” to the top five trending topics on X during the livestream. The key words continue to be among the top five Philippine trends on X as of writing.

ITZY debuted under JYP Entertainment in February 2019. They are best known for their hits such as “Dalla Dalla,” “WANNABE,” “SNEAKERS,” “Cake,” and “Not Shy.”

The group will return to Manila for their Born To Be concert on August 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com