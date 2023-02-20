LOOK: IVE to hold first solo concert in Manila

The 'After LIKE' singers' one-night show in Manila is set for June

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino DIVEs: K-pop girl group IVE is set to have their first ever solo concert in Manila on June 17.

The “Love Dive” hitmaker released on Monday, February 20, the Asia stops for their The Prom Queens concert tour. The group’s one-night show will be held at the Araneta Coliseum.

Additional details such as ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, the concert tour will also include stops in Seoul, Tokyo, Kobe, Taipei, Singapore, and Bangkok.

Composed of Yujin, Wonyoung, Gaeul, Rei, Liz, and Leeseo, IVE made their debut with Starship Entertainment in December 2021. The group is known for their hits “After LIKE,” “ELEVEN,” and “ROYAL.” They are slated to release a full-length album in April. – Rappler.com