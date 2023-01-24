Korean rapper B.I. to hold Manila concert in March

KIM HANBIN. The Korean rapper is bringing his 'L.O.L. The Hidden Stage' concert tour to the Philippines.

The ‘Waterfall’ singer is coming back to the Philippines just seven months after his August 2022 fan meeting in the country

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-rapper B.I. is set to perform in Manila for a concert on March 5.

Event organizer Three Angles Production announced on Monday, January 23, that the one-night show will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

Additional details such as ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The upcoming Manila show is part of B.I.’s L.O.L The Hidden Stage tour, which will also include stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, and Singapore.

It will also serve as his return to the Philippines in just seven months, after he held a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in August 2022.

B.I., Kim Han-bin in real life, debuted as a member of iKON in September 2015, but left the boy group in June 2019. He is known for his songs “Waterfall,” “BTBT,” “Cosmos,” “Re-Birth,” and “Illa Illa.” – Rappler.com