LOOK: Kim Jae-joong coming to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong is coming back to the Philippines for a solo concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on July 28.

“Manila! I miss you babies,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a poster of the event.

Manila!!!!

I miss you babies pic.twitter.com/r3RosLrM2s — kimjaejoong (@bornfreeonekiss) July 14, 2023

According to local promoter Neuwave Events and Productions, ticket prices range from P1,500 for the Upper Box section and P9,000 for the Superwave section.

The Superwave package includes access to soundcheck session and send-off event, as well as group photo with Jaejoong.

📣 Attention, Filo Boss Babies! We know you've been waiting for this. We made sure you get the best concert experience for your buck. 💫



Check out the Seat Plan for 𝐉 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓: 𝐊𝐈𝐌 𝐉𝐀𝐄𝐉𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐈𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐀 this 7/28, 7PM at SM MOA Arena. pic.twitter.com/uBuav8YxFd — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) July 15, 2023

Tickets will be available to the public starting July 19 via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide, while fans who will register for Neuwave’s pre-selling event could secure tickets early on July 18 at the Neuwave office in Quezon City.

Jaejoong previously visited the Philippines on November 17 for a fan meeting.

Jaejoong made his debut in 2003 as a member of five-piece act TVXQ. The group is known for hits “Mirotic” and “Rising.”

He left the group and agency SM Entertainment in 2009 following a contract dispute. He formed the band JYJ with Park Yoochun and Kim Junsu, who were also previous members of TVXQ.

Jaejoong has also released solo albums and ventured into acting. – Rappler.com