LOOK: Kim Sejeong is coming to PH 

The 'Business Proposal' star is holding a concert in Manila in October

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-actress Kim Sejeong is bringing her concert tour to the Philippines.

The idol announced on Monday, July 31, the stops for her first world tour, which will include a stop in Manila on October 1.

Additional details, such as venue, ticket prices, and selling dates, have yet to be revealed.

Sejeong gained popularity through the first season of the reality talent series Produce 101, where she made it to the final lineup of the project group I.O.I. The group made their debut in May 2016 and disbanded in January 2017.

While she was still in I.O.I, Sejeong also made her debut as a member of girl group Gugudan. The act became inactive in 2019 before officially disbanding in December 2020.

Sejeong also ventured into acting, having starred in School 2017, Business Proposal, Today’s Webtoon, and Uncanny Counter. – Rappler.com