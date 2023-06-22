Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies at 33

The opera singer is known for finishing 2nd on the talent show 'Korea's Got Talent' in 2011

Trigger warning: suicide

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean opera singer Choi Sung-bong, who came second on the talent show Korea’s Got Talent in 2011, died in an apparent suicide, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The 33-year-old singer was reportedly found dead at his residence in the Yeoksam-dong district of Southern Seoul at 9:41 am on Tuesday, June 20, according to reports from authorities.

Choi’s music journey began in 2011 when he captivated audiences with his rendition of Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia” on the talent show Korea’s Got Talent. Despite falling short of the top spot by a mere 280 votes, his performance went viral and reached millions, amassing over 21 million views on YouTube.

Following his breakthrough on the show, Choi signed a recording contract with Korean label Bong Bong company and published a memoir, detailing his journey from poverty to fame.

However, recent years saw Choi facing personal struggles. In 2021, he revealed that he was battling multiple forms of cancer, prompting him to launch a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of his medical treatment. This claim was later exposed as a hoax, leading to disappointment among his supporters.

The singer acknowledged his mistake and assured his followers that all donations shall be returned.

Seoul police have reported that Choi committed suicide, citing “circumstances at his home” when his body was discovered, as a contributing factor.

A day before his death, Choi uploaded an apology video on YouTube, expressing his remorse for the pain caused by his actions and assuring that all donations received were returned.

The note left behind by Choi read, “I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake.” – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.

The Department of Health, through the National Center for Mental Health, has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 1553, which is a Luzon-wide, toll-free landline number, 0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 for Globe and TM subscribers, and 0908-639-2672 for Smart and Sun subscribers.