Lineup, ticket prices: Here’s what you should know about ‘Be You 3’ concert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans are in for a treat as more K-pop acts are set to come to the Philippines!

K-pop girl group APINK, boy group CIX, INFINITE’s Nam Woo-hyun, and BTOB’s Lee Min-hyuk are set to headline the BE YOU 3 concert on July 23 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 for the Upper Box section to P6,500 for the Wave A sections.

Tickets will be available starting July 10 via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

🌟 Drumroll, please! Introducing the sensational full artist lineup for BE YOU 3! 🎉✨ Get ready to be mesmerized by the incredible performances! 🔥



Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary experience happening on 7/23 at the Big Dome! #BeYou3 #TheWorldWillSmile pic.twitter.com/yKLQY6WPvZ — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) July 8, 2023

According to organizer Neuwave Events and Production, the one-night show will also feature performances from local acts dancers Jhong Hilario and Vhong Navarro, singer Ice Seguerra, and band Nobita.

Neuwave Events and Production held their first Be You concert in July 2022 as a “celebration for people with special needs.” It featured K-pop girl group Red Velvet, and P-pop acts BINI, BGYO, and Lady Pipay.

The second edition was held in December 2022, and had stops in Manila and Cebu. It was a “tribute to the elderly,” and featured performances from K-pop acts BoA, TVXQ, and EXO’s Chen and Xiumin. Meanwhile, the local performers were Pilita Corrales, Ian Veneracion, Lady Pipay, and P-pop group G22.

However, despite championing advocacies in their BE YOU shows, Neuwave Events and Production clarified that their concerts are “not for a cause or benefit shows.” “The events are only made for awareness and tribute,” they said in a statement released in December 2022. – Rappler.com