LOOK: B.I. is coming back to PH in June 

He will be joining EXO's Baekhyun and Jeon Somi

MANILA, Philippines – Just several months after his solo concert, South Korean singer-rapper B.I. will be in the Philippines again.

Cornerstone Entertainment announced on Friday, April 27, that B.I. will be part of their Overpass: K-pop Music Concert. He will be joining earlier announced acts Baekhyun of EXO and soloist Jeon Somi.

The one-night show is set for June 11 at the Araneta Coliseum, with ticket prices ranging from P2,668 to P12,273.

MIC CHECK, 1…2…You know his name, it’s the One and Only, B.I! 🎤



B.I will be joining the party at the OVERPASS: K-POP MUSIC CONCERT! 🔥 AND WE’RE NOW ALL SET! SO BUCKLE UP! 💨



🗓️ 06.11.2023

📍 @TheBigDome



Get your tickets now via @TicketNetPH!#OVERPASS2023#OVERPASSinMNL pic.twitter.com/Lf0GzNyFTA — Cornerstone Entertainment (@cornerstone_ofc) April 28, 2023

Tickets for the concert have been available since April 12.

B.I. last visited the Philippines in March for his L.O.L The Hidden Stage solo concert.

The show in June will serve as B.I.’s third visit in the Philippines in a span of one year as he also held a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in August 2022.

B.I., Kim Han-bin in real life, debuted as a member of iKON in September 2015, but left the boy group in June 2019. He is known for his songs “Waterfall,” “BTBT,” “Cosmos,” “Re-Birth,” and “Illa Illa.” – Rappler.com