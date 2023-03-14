LOOK: Korean rapper pH-1 is coming to Manila

The May show will serve as pH-1's debut in the Philippine concert scene

MANILA, Philippines – Korean-American rapper pH-1, whose real name is Park Jun-won, is bringing his About Damn Time tour to Manila.

Concert organizer Karpos Live announced on Monday, March 13, that the one-night show is set for May 3 at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

it’s about damn time we welcome k-hip hop rapper, @ph1boyyy to manila at #karposlive ⚡️



may 3 // filinvest tent, alabang



tickets go on sale on march 17, 1PM via https://t.co/UZk8NjAkn3 pic.twitter.com/Wj0btjsgEk — Karpos Live (@KarposLive) March 13, 2023

Tickets will be available starting March 17, 1 pm via Tickelo. Regular tickets are priced at P4,250, while early bird tickets are priced at P3,725 until March 30.

There will also be limited VIP tickets, priced at P5,300, that will include an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the artist.

The upcoming May show will serve as pH-1’s debut in the Philippine concert scene.

The 33-year-old artist made his debut in 2016 with the digital single “Wavy.” He released his sophomore full-length album But for Now Leave Me Alone in September 2022. – Rappler.com