LOONA’s Haseul signs with Modhaus, joins ARTMS project

K-pop group LOONA member Haseul has signed with Modhaus and joined the agency’s ARTMS project together with fellow LOONA members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry.

On Tuesday night, June 20, the ARTMS Twitter account posted a video of what looks to be Haseul signing a contract.

About an hour after, Haseul confirmed through an online fan forum her signing with the agency.

“Through a good relationship, I’ve gotten to join Modhaus! Going forward I’ll be meeting you more often, showing you good things,” she wrote to fans.

“This is all thanks to Orbits, who stayed with me and waited for me through joy and sorrow.”

In a statement to media on Wednesday, June 21, Modhaus confirmed Haseul joining the agency and the ARTMS project.

“We plan on doing our best to support Haseul so that her charms can shine even brighter going forward and she can greet fans with many different sides to her,” they said as translated by Soompi.

This follows the suspension of her exclusive contract with BlockBerry Creative on Friday, June 16, together with those of Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye.

All 12 members of LOONA have left BlockBerry, after winning a string of lawsuits to suspend their contracts and seeing their fans boycott activities under the agency to protest apparent mistreatment of the group.

Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry, whose contracts were suspended in January 2023, signed with Modhaus, founded by LOONA’s former creative director Jaden Jeong, in March. They launched the ARTMS project not long after.

Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry are preparing for a comeback under the LOONA subunit ODD EYE CYCLE, and for a Europe tour in August.

Chuu signed with a new agency ATRP in April, months after her unceremonious removal from LOONA in November 2022. She is also preparing for a solo album, which she said will be released in the latter half of 2023.

Meanwhile, Hyunjin and Vivi, whose contracts were suspended in May, signed with a new agency CTDENM in June. — Rappler.com