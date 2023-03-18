LOONA’s Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry sign with new agency

Their exclusive contracts with BlockBerry Creative were suspended last January after they won their lawsuits against the agency

K-pop girl group LOONA members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry have signed exclusive contracts with Modhaus on Friday, March 17, the agency announced on their website.

Modhaus is home to LOONA’s former creative director Jaden Jeong, as well as K-pop group tripleS.

“Hello, this is Modhaus. On March 17, 2023, we signed an exclusive contract with former LOONA members Jeon HeeJin, Kim JungEun (Kim Lip), Jung JinSol (Jinsoul), and Choi YeRim (Choerry). Modhaus wishes them all the best of luck on their new beginnings, and we promise to give them our full support so that they can create more cherished memories with their fans,” Modhaus wrote.

“We ask for your continued support and love for Jeon HeeJin, Kim JungEun, Jung JinSol, Choi YeRim, and Modhaus,” they added.

This follows the suspension of the four members’ exclusive contracts with BlockBerry Creative in January 2023.

All 12 members of LOONA have filed injunctions to suspend their exclusive contracts with the agency: Chuu in December 2021; Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye in November 2022; and Hyunjin and Vivi in February 2023.

Chuu was expelled from the group in November 2022. Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye are appealing their cases.

BlockBerry Creative has been under fire for allegedly mistreating the LOONA members, with cases of physical overwork and nonpayment for activities. The agency had reportedly filed a petition to ban Chuu from entertainment activities in South Korea and is working on filing the same against Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry.

A comeback was planned for the group last January, but it was postponed “indefinitely” amid the ongoing conflict between the agency and the members. – Rappler.com