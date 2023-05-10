LOONA’s Hyunjin, Vivi win case to suspend contracts with agency – report

Hyunjin and Vivi, members of K-pop girl group LOONA, have secured a win in their respective injunctions to suspend their exclusive contracts with their agency BlockBerry Creative, South Korean media reported on Tuesday, May 9.

The members filed their injunctions last February.

“Vivi and Hyunjin, members of the group LOONA, are also parting ways with BlockBerry Creative,” according to an ET News report.

“According to legal officials on the 9th [of May], LOONA Vivi and Hyunjin, who recently filed an injunction against their agency BlockBerry Creative to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts, received a partial judgment in the first trial,” it said.

BlockBerry Creative has not released a statement as of writing.

Hyunjin and Vivi are the sixth and seventh LOONA members who are set to leave BlockBerry Creative. All 12 members have entered a legal battle against their agency, filing separate injunctions to suspend their exclusive contracts.

Chuu filed her injunction in December 2021 on the grounds of nonpayment for her activities. BlockBerry Creative expelled her from the group almost a year after, on November 25, 2022, alleging verbal abuse against staff, which Chuu denied.

Days after, on November 28, JTBC’s Entertainment News Team reported that Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye filed their injunctions, citing breach of mutual trust.

Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry won their injunctions in January 2023.

The five members who have left BlockBerry Creative prior to Hyunjin and Vivi are now pursuing their own endeavors. Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry launched the ARTMS project on March 31, days after they signed exclusive contracts with Modhaus. Chuu signed an exclusive contract with ATRP, the agency announced on April 7.

The cases of Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye are currently on appeal as they remain with BlockBerry Creative.

LOONA fans continue to boycott all activities under BlockBerry Creative, calling out the agency for apparently mistreating LOONA members and signing them to contracts that leave them “in perpetual debt.” — Rappler.com