4 LOONA members win lawsuits to terminate exclusive contracts with agency

K-pop girl group LOONA members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry won their respective injunctions to suspend their exclusive contracts with their agency BlockBerry Creative, South Korean media reported on Friday, January 13.

“We are currently looking into this. We plan to share a statement later on,” BlockBerry Creative said in response.

The injunctions, first reported in November 2022, were filed because “the trust [has] been broken with BlockBerry Creative to the point that it is difficult to continue activities with the agency.” BlockBerry Creative had denied the allegations.

The filing of injunctions was also announced days after former LOONA member Chuu was expelled from the group. Roughly a year earlier, Chuu filed and won an injunction to suspend her exclusive contract with BlockBerry Creative to contest terms regarding her payment for activities.

“While the four members had been keeping a contract with the same terms as Chuu’s, the other five members had some of the contract terms changed one to two years ago, and the court did not view the changed terms to be unjust enough to warrant terminating these contracts,” Seoul Economic Daily reported on the status of the injunctions.

[ENG] #LOONA Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry win their lawsuits to terminate exclusive contractshttps://t.co/CXAZV3ZcE7 pic.twitter.com/6a1FcfuXvv — LOONA's Subbits (@gointosubbit) January 13, 2023

LOONA members Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye also filed similar injunctions. Hyunjin and Vivi did not participate in the lawsuit.

In messages to fans, Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, and Go Won apologized for being silent since the injunctions were filed. Some of them also conveyed their exhaustion from the whole ordeal, but asked for continued support as they “will try until the end.”

#LOONA Go Won on Fab



"I’m sorry Orbit…" — 💫 Orrery/nim (@orrery_nim) January 13, 2023

Choerry, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, who are now considered free agents together with Heejin, also broke their silence, thanking fans for waiting. They expressed hope that they would have future activities, and appealed for support for the remaining members.

Heejin and Olivia Hye have not released their statements as of writing.

Orbits, LOONA’s fans, have been boycotting the group’s activities since the injunctions were announced to protest BlockBerry Creative’s apparent mistreatment of the group.

LOONA’s supposed comeback, The Origin Album, was initially scheduled for January 3, but it had been postponed “indefinitely.”

Orbits await the future of the group with bated breath, but remain steadfast in their campaign to set all 12 members of LOONA free.

bbc was trying to squeeze one more cb on their unfair terms before the lawsuit catched up to them, and thanks to orbits boycotting, we didn’t let that happen



I’m so glad for OEC + Heejin and their new freedom



let’s fight for Hyunjin, Vivi, Gowon, Haseul, Yves, Hyeju and Yeojin — 루비 Luby (@IYJ_11) January 13, 2023

Whether you win or lose in the court, you will practically still lose either way. The boycott persists whatever happens. It's over. Give it up. Disband the group already. @BBC_blockberry — zachery (@mobiusrealm) January 13, 2023

Haseul and yeojin's message is clear, the rest of members will continue to fight for their freedom. Orbits, we started boycotting and never expected to get to this point, 4 members + chuu now they are free ( hamdolillah) so let's keep supporting them…..+ — Kim lip ㅇㅅㅇ¹² (@Forkimlip_12) January 13, 2023

we won't stop until 12 out of 12 are free — 𝕵EKYLL. 💫 (@00JEKYLL) January 13, 2023

– Rappler.com