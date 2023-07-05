LOONA’s Yeojin, Go Won, Hyeju join Hyunjin, Vivi in new agency

The three members have signed exclusive contracts with CTDENM, the agency announces

Yeojin, Go Won, and Hyeju (also known as Olivia Hye), members of South Korean girl group LOONA, join their fellow members Hyunjin and Vivi in CTDENM.

The agency announced the three members’ signing of their exclusive contracts on Wednesday, July 5.

“CTDENM promises to the fans that we will do our best such that the charms and talents of Yeojin, Go Won, Hyeju may bloom further. In addition we will support them in all manners such that they can meet fans in a variety of ways,” CTDENM wrote on social media, as translated by fanpage Team Subbits.

“We hope for your love and attention toward Yeojin, Go Won, and Hyeju, and of course Hyunjin and Vivi as well who joined CTDENM before,” they added.

All 12 members of LOONA have left their former agency BlockBerry Creative, after their exclusive contracts were suspended amid a string of lawsuits and a fan boycott.

Heejin, Haseul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry have signed with Modhaus under the ARTMS project, with Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry joining in January 2023 and Haseul following suit in June. Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry are gearing for a comeback under the LOONA subunit Odd Eye Circle on July 12.

Chuu signed with ATRP in April, and is gearing up for a solo album in the latter half of 2023.

Yves has not signed with an agency as of posting. — Rappler.com