MBLAQ’s Thunder and gugudan’s Mimi confirm 4-year relationship

The K-pop idols are seen holding hands in a preview of variety show 'Second House'

MANILA, Philippines – Former MBLAQ rapper Thunder, 32, and former gugudan singer Mimi, 30, confirmed on Thursday, July 13, that they have been dating for four years.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode of KBS 2TV’s variety show Second House, the K-pop idols were seen arriving at the set together holding hands, revealing that they are in a relationship.

The couple then took to Instagram to officially announce the news, each posting handwritten letters addressed to their fans.

“I wound up revealing my relationship with Mimi through Second House,” Thunder wrote. “At first, I had a lot of worries, and I lacked courage, but I mustered up the courage for the person with whom I want to spend the rest of my life.”

“For the sake of Mimi, who always calmly encouraged me, warmly understood me, and firmly protected me despite my shortcomings and nervousness, I plan to take responsibility and try to show you that we are happy and doing well,” he added.

Thunder asked fans to give them “lots of encouragement” and thanked them for giving him “their love up until now.”

He also promised fans that he will continue to show them “good things as an artist who passionately makes music in the future as well.”

Thunder concluded his letter by confessing his love for his girlfriend: “P.S. Mimi, who has become my reason for living… I love you, and thank you.”

Meanwhile, Mimi wrote to fans: “I wanted to tell you all first, but I wound up conveying the news through TV instead. Because my fans may have been very surprised by this sudden news, I wanted to write a letter by hand to share my sincere feelings.”

“I’ve found someone with whom I want to spend the rest of my life,” she continued. “During the time we’ve been together, he is someone who always stayed by my side and protected me, who gave me lots of strength even during difficult times, and who led me and made it possible for me to keep growing.”

She said that she would be grateful if fans “would look warmly upon our future and cheer us on!”

“I hope you will always be healthy and that your lives will be filled with only good things,” Mimi concluded her letter.

Thunder left MBLAQ in December 2014 and has since guested in different TV shows, including ABS-CBN’s idol audition show Dream Maker as a mentor.

Following gugudan’s disbandment in December 2020, Mimi signed with agency Ocean Sun Entertainment in January 2022. She will be starring in the upcoming drama Timetable. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.