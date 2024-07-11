NCT 127 Doyoung’s ‘Dear Youth’ concert in Manila canceled

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOYOUNG. The NCT 127 member cancels his first solo show in the Philippines.

The K-pop idol's Manila concert was originally slated to happen on September 4

MANILA, Philippines – NCT 127 member Doyoung’s Dear Youth concert in Manila has been canceled, Live Nation Philippines announced on Thursday, July 11, due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Attention NCTzen: The 2024 DOYOUNG CONCERT [ Dear Youth, ] has been canceled. Please read the announcement below for refund details.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support. pic.twitter.com/10d4YW4FZE — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) July 11, 2024

The cancelation was announced two months before the concert was set to be held on September 4 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Fans were allowed to purchase tickets as early as June 19 via the membership presale, while a Mastercard and Live Nation presale was held on June 20 and 21, respectively. Tickets went on sale for the general public on June 22.

In its statement, Live Nation Philippines said those who had purchased tickets to the concert would receive a full refund through their original payment method.

No further details behind the Manila show’s cancelation were shared by the concert promoter.

Doyoung kicked off his Dear Youth tour in May with a three-night show in Seoul, South Korea. In June, he also wrapped up the tour’s Yokohama and Osaka stops.

Doyoung, alongside his NCT 127 members, were last in the Philippines in January for the group’s Unity concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan.

Doyoung made his debut as a member of NCT in 2016. He’s part of the group’s subunits NCT 127, NCT U, and NCT DoJaeJung. – Rappler.com