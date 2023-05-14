LOOK: NCT DoJaeJung to hold fan concert in PH 

Tickets will be available starting June 3

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino NCTzens, because another NCT sub-unit is coming to Manila.

Local concert promoter Ovation Productions announced on Saturday, May 13, that NCT DoJaeJung – the sub-unit composed of members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo – are holding their Scented Symphony: Perfume fan concert in the Philippines.

The one-night show is set for June 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices, seat plan, and fan benefits will be revealed on May 20, with ticket selling starting on June 3.

DoJaeJung made their sub-unit debut in April with the six-track album Perfume.

The June show would be the first time for the sub-unit to hold an event in the Philippines.

Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo – together with other NCT 127 members – were previously in Manila in September 2022 for their NEO CITY: THE LINK concert. – Rappler.com