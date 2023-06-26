NCT DoJaeJung talks sub-unit plans, stay in PH 

Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo, share their experiences during their first press conference as a sub-unit in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Following their first-ever fan concert as a sub-unit on Saturday, June 24, South Korean boy group NCT DoJaeJung held a press conference to share their favorite aspects of their visit to the Philippines and their plans for the future.

The sub-unit – comprised of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo – expressed their deep appreciation for Filipino NCTzens and the warmth they experienced during their previous visits.

“I’d say this energy, with all the energy we’re receiving right now, it’s an honor. It’s huge. Definitely, this moment would be one of the memories we would come back to again,” Jungwoo shared through an interpreter during the press conference held on Sunday, June 25.

The Scented Symphony fan concert held the day prior served as the three members’ return to the country in 10 months. They, together with other NCT 127 members, staged the sold-out NEO CITY: THE LINK concert in September 2022.

WATCH: #DoJaeJung — the NCT sub-unit composed of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo — is welcomed by cheers from their Filipino NCTzens as they greet their fans and PH press during their media conference today at Glorietta. | via @TheCharlesJacob pic.twitter.com/ZmHfTzT3zI — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 25, 2023

When asked about places they wanted to visit and food they wanted to try, Jaehyun mentioned their curiosity over halo-halo, a popular Filipino dessert. He also shared their excitement about swimming.

“Even before the flight, [Doyoung] was asking me if we had swimsuits and if we were ready to go swimming,” Jaehyun shared.

As a newly formed sub-unit of NCT, the trio also shared their initial reactions towards working together closely as a group.

“I was curious about the concept and the music that we would do. While preparing the album, I really wished that the NCTzens would like the concept of the album,” Jaehyun said.

Jungwoo and Doyoung echoed Jaehyun, sharing that they were most looking forward to the reception of their fans, knowing that they would be happiest with their new music.

The members also said they had discovered new aspects of each other that allowed them to form a close-knit bond as a trio. Jungwoo, as the maknae or youngest member of the group, shared how Doyoung and Jaehyun took care of him throughout their preparation.

“First of all, Doyoung, he’s very detailed. He really helped me and gave me a lot of opportunities. And the best thing about Doyoung is he buys me a lot of delicious food. For Jaehyun, he’s also very detailed too, and he as a person is very sweet. He really took care of me. Every day he would call me, asking me how I am doing,” Jungwoo said through an interpreter.

Regarding their future plans, Jaehyun teased fans that they could expect more singles and EPs from their sub-unit, with Jungwoo expressing his personal hope for the trio to hold more concerts together in the future.

In a lighthearted moment, the members playfully acknowledged the crowd’s chants of “pogi” (handsome) and humorously described themselves. Jungwoo referred to himself as a “chameleon,” symbolizing his versatility and ability to adapt, while Jaehyun quipped that he was a “Starbucks,” sharing his daily need for coffee to energize him.

Composed of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo, NCT DoJaeJung made their sub-unit debut in April with the release of their six-track mini album Perfume. – Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.