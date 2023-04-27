NCT Dream’s Chenle to be absent from ‘The Dream Show 2’ in Manila 

Only six members will participate in the group's April 29 and 30 shows in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Chenle, a member of K-pop boy group NCT Dream, will not be attending the group’s upcoming The Dream Show 2 concert in Manila due to health conditions.

Local concert promoter PULP Live World made the announcement on Thursday, April 27. “We are hoping for your kind understanding regarding this matter,” they said.

Announcement for NCTzen attending #THEDREAMSHOW2_in_MANILA.

We are hoping for your kind understanding regarding this matter as we get ready to see you all on April 29 & 30 !

Only six members – Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, and Jisung – will take the stage on April 29 and 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

SM Entertainment also posted in the fan community that aside from the Manila stops, Chenle also won’t be participating in the group’s Singapore concert on May 1. The agency shared that the idol’s poor physical condition was due to cold symptoms. They added that Chenle will focus on resting in order to be able to join the Macau shows set for May 13 and 14.

The Dream Show 2: In A Dream will serve as the NCT Dream’s first solo show in the Philippines since February 2020, their first The Dream Show: In A Dream concert.

In 2022, the group visited the Philippines for two K-pop music festivals – Begin Again in May and I-POP U in October.

NCT DREAM made their debut in August 2016. They are known for their songs “Chewing Gum,” “Life Is Still Going On,” “Hot Sauce,” and “Hello Future.” – Rappler.com