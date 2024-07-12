NCT Dream’s Renjun to skip ‘THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE’ concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The NCT Dream member, who has been on hiatus since April, will miss the Manila concert due to 'health conditions'

MANILA, Philippines – Sad news for NCTzens! Renjun will miss NCT Dream’s upcoming THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE concert in Manila, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Friday, July 12.

Live Nation Philippines said in a statement that Renjun will skip the show due to “health conditions.” The six remaining NCT Dream members – Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Mark, Jisung, and Jaemin – will still perform as scheduled.

2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE> in MANILA ARTIST RENJUN ABSENCE ANNOUCEMENT pic.twitter.com/2P2XNoxrOV — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) July 12, 2024

NCT Dream’s agency SM Entertainment first announced that Renjun is taking a hiatus in April due to “worsening…physical health and symptoms of anxiety.”

THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE concert is scheduled for August 10 and 11 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

NCT Dream is known for its songs “Smoothie,” “Chewing Gum,” “ISTJ,” “Hot Sauce,” and “Hello Future,” among others. – Rappler.com