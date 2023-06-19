OMG! NewJeans to release EP ‘Get Up’ in July 

A pre-release will be out on July 7, while the EP will be available starting July 21

MANILA, Philippines – Oh my, oh my god! K-pop rising girl group NewJeans is gearing up for a comeback with their second EP Get Up.

The quintet released the first teaser, a 17-second animated clip, for the EP on Monday, June 19.

According to a Soompi report, NewJeans’ agency ADOR announced that the mini album will feature six tracks – “New Jeans,” “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “Cool With You,” “Get Up,” and “ASAP.”

“New Jeans” and “Super Shy” will be pre-released on July 7 while the EP will be released on July 21.

The report added that the music video for the track “New Jeans” was in collaboration with the hit cartoon series THE POWERPUFF GIRLS, in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

Meanwhile, “Super Shy,” “ETA,” and “Cool With You” will serve as Get Up’s triple title songs. All six tracks in the mini album will also have a music video.

Get Up will serve as the group’s second EP following their self-titled EP, that was released in July 2022. The group made their surprise debut by releasing a series of music videos before the official release of their EP.

Composed of Minji, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin, and Danielle, NewJeans is the first group under ADOR, HYBE’s sub-label that is headed by Min Hee-jin.

In May, NewJeans sets their first Guinness World Record as they become the fastest K-pop act to have 1 billion Spotify streams. The group achieved the feat in 219 days with only six songs. – Rappler.com