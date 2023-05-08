Wow! NewJeans sets Guinness World Record for fastest K-pop act to have 1 billion Spotify streams

NewJeans achieves the feat in 219 days with only six songs!

MANILA, Philippines – Oh my, oh my God! K-pop monster rookies NewJeans have achieved their first Guinness World Record (GWR) – less than a year after they made their debut.

According to GWR, the quintet reached one billion streams on Spotify on March 8, or just within 219 days of their debut – making them the fastest K-pop act to achieve the milestone.

GWR noted that NewJeans’ beat the record of any other K-pop act: solo male, solo female, or group. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who holds the record for the fastest female K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion Spotify streams, achieved the milestone in October 26, 2022 or a record of 411 days; while BTS’ Jungkook, the fastest male K-pop soloist in the category, reached the feat in March 27, 2023, or within 409 days.

What made NewJeans’ milestone more impressive, GWR said, was that the group achieved the feat with only six songs available on Spotify – the four tracks from their debut EP (“Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Cookie,” and “Hurt”) and two singles “Ditto” and “OMG.”

They added that as of May 4, the songs “Ditto” and “OMG” are in the running to becoming NewJean’s most streamed track, with both having more than 312 million streams each.

Composed of Minji, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin, and Danielle, NewJeans made their surprise debut in July 2022 by releasing a series of music videos before the official release of their self-titled EP.

Their debut tracks such as “Attention” and “Hype Boy” became massive hits worldwide, with Rolling Stone naming their album New Jeans the 46th top album of 2022.

NewJeans is the first group under ADOR, HYBE’s sub-label that is headed by Min Hee-jin. Before joining HYBE in 2019, Min was a creative director at SM Entertainment for two decades and worked with K-pop groups such as EXO, SHINee, and Red Velvet. – Rappler.com