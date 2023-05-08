LOOK: Park Bom to hold PH concert in June 

Park Bom is coming back to Manila after eight months!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino BLACKJACKs, the 2NE1 tingi continues, with Park Bom set to return to the Philippines!

Local events organizer Neuwave Events and Productions announced on Sunday, May 7, that the South Korean singer will be holding a fan concert in Manila titled You & I.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived,” they wrote. “She’s ready to show the world what a true queen is made of.”

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! #ParkBom is coming to Manila for her first-ever fan concert, and she's ready to show the world what a true queen is made of! Get ready to be dazzled by her stunning vocals and experience a night you'll never forget! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/j7oa5NrH04 — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) May 7, 2023

The one-night show is set for June 10 at the New Frontier Theater.

Additional details such as seat plan, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The June show will serve as Bom’s first solo event in the Philippines. She last visited the country in October 2022 for the POPSTIVAL event.

Aside from Bom, 2NE1 member Minzy will also be having a concert in Manila in June.

Bom rose to fame as a member of pioneering girl group 2NE1. The girl group from YG Entertainment was known for hits “I Am The Best” and “Fire” disbanded in 2016.

She has since gone solo, releasing singles such as “Don’t Cry,” “You and I,” “Spring,” and “4:4.” – Rappler.com