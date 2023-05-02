IN PHOTOS: ‘K-Verse’ – with SNSD’s Taeyeon, The Boyz, and aespa – gives fans lasting memories

MANILA, Philippines – Three different fandoms flocked to the Araneta Coliseum on April 11 for the K-VERSE concert, which featured K-pop acts Taeyeon of SNSD, boy group The Boyz, and girl group aespa.

Despite it being a weekday, the energy around the venue was already palpable in the hours leading up to the concert, given that Filipino fans had been waiting for a long time to see these artists: it was aespa’s debut in the Philippine concert scene, while The Boyz and Taeyeon were returning to the country after four and five years, respectively.

The two-hour show, which featured six songs for each artist’s set, was interspersed with interview segments. Filipino singer-actress Denise Laurel and Philippine-based Korean host Kyung-nim Kim handled the interviews and translations.

Cheers filled the venue when aespa opened the show with their debut tracks “Black Mamba” and “Illusion.”

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

Members Karina, Winter, Ningning, and Giselle then introduced themselves, and shared how happy they were to have finally met their Filipino MYs.

Karina also mentioned how she would like to go Boracay if given the chance, while Giselle wanted to try adobo as it was the dish often recommended to her by her Filipino friends.

aespa then switched up the atmosphere by serenading their Filipino MYs with the English song “Life’s Too Short” and side track “Lingo.” The members, who were roaming around the extended stage, shared that this was their way to be closer to their fans.

The crowd also didn’t miss the opportunity to surprise Karina with a birthday song. “Today is my birthday and you guys are my gift. I’m very thankful that you’ve given me this moment. It’s such a precious gift for me,” she said.

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

The fans’ love for aespa was also evident when the whole arena chanted the line, “My naevis, we love you,” during the group’s “Savage” performance, and danced along to the chorus of “Next Level.” As a reward, aespa teased Filipino MYs on their upcoming comeback and promised them that their next visit to the country would be for a solo concert.

“All of you, your cheers are so passionate. We really love it and enjoyed our time here,” said Ningning. Winter added: “It’s a shame that we only have a short time in the Philippines. When we come back here for a (concert), you guys will come, right?”

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

After aespa’s set, The Boyz then took centerstage and wowed the crowd with their intense performance of latest single “Roar.”

The opening number and the individual introductions of the members – Eric Haknyeon, Q, Sunwoo, Hyunjae, Sangyeon, Jacob, Juyeon, Kevin, Younghoon, and New – were met with thunderous cheers, especially when some of them greeted the crowd in Filipino.

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

“Masaya ako na makita kayo muli (I’m happy to see you again),” Kevin said. Jacob told Filipino Deobis: “It’s been four years since the last time we saw you. We missed you guys so much and we’re happy to be back.”

The Boyz then amazed the crowd when they delivered intense performances of title tracks “Maverick” and “Stealer,” before bringing the party vibes with crowd favorites “Salty” and “Dancing Till We Drop.”

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

Filipino Deobis also made sure to greet member Sunwoo with a birthday song, with the rapper replying: “It’s definitely a big present for me that we’re able to celebrate my birthday together.”

As it’s been a while since the group had seen their Filipino fans, the members’ pent-up excitement and eagerness shone through during their ments. Case in point: Eric declaring “Stan The Boyz before it’s too late” and “All of you guys here are gonna be Deobis from now on!”

As the act wrapped up their set with “Thrill Ride,” member Kevin teased: “I feel like we might come back. No promises, but let’s see what we can do.”

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

The night was far from over, as Taeyeon finally made her return to the Philippine concert stage after almost five years.

Veering away from elaborate choreographies, Taeyeon’s whole set saw the vocalist showcasing her vocal prowess. Despite it being a simple set-up – there were no back-up dancers and only a microphone stand was onstage – the veteran idol took the crowd on an emotional ride with her heartfelt tracks.

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

The huge number of SONEs present sang along with Taeyeon as soon as she started her set. She opened it with her solo debut title track “I” and treated fans to “Toddler,” a song from her latest album.

Attendees also admired Taeyeon’s artistry and experience as she belted out hit after hit: “Set Myself on Fire,” “Four Seasons,” and “What Do I Call You.”

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

If the crowd’s singing along to Taeyeon’s tracks was already loud, the chants for her to hold a solo show in the Philippines were even louder. “Your reaction is so hot,” she told Filipino fans. “I think I really need to come back here for a solo concert.”

She also interacted with several fans – getting a banner from the crowd, making a pinky promise that she would return to the Philippines soon, learning why Filipino fans called her beshie, and revealing that she was currently preparing for a solo concert tour. “I hope you wait for me until then,” she said, before performing her last song “INVU.”

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

‘K-VERSE’ concert in Manila. April 11, 2023. Photo by Maki San Luis

Albeit brief, K-VERSE appeased Filipino fans who had been waiting for a long time to see their favorite acts. Hopefully, the next time they see these acts in solo concerts won’t be much of a wait. – Rappler.com