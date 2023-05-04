IN PHOTOS: NCT DREAM showcases growth in ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2’ in Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – While sudden changes were made just days before The Dream Show 2 in Manila, both NCT DREAM and Filipino NCTzens were driven to make the best out of it.

The Dream Show 2 Manila stop was supposed to be NCT DREAM’s first show in the Philippines as a full group – member Mark wasn’t present during their The Dream Show 1 in 2020, and Filipino NCTzens missed both Mark and Haechan during the group’s visits to the Philippines in 2022 for two music festivals.

But just when fans thought they would finally see 7DREAM together, member Chenle’s absence from the Manila shows was announced just two days before the group’s concert dates. Despite feeling bummed, fans took it in stride and even made sure that Chenle’s presence during the April 29 and 30 shows at the Mall of Asia Arena was felt, with some attendees even carrying banners wishing for Chenle’s speedy recovery.

Photo by Maki San Luis/RAPPLER

Photo by Maki San Luis/RAPPLER

Filipino NCTzens’ excitement, though, really peaked once the members graced the stage. And within minutes of the show starting, the production value already caught everyone’s attention – the stages were extended in a way that the members and VIP seated ticket holders could closely interact, plus some members emerged onstage inside glass boxes.

The two-and-a-half hour concert opened with hard-hitting tracks “Glitch Mode,” “Countdown (3,2,1),” and “Stronger” – which put a spotlight on the group’s sharp choreography. The opening set was followed by more upbeat songs “Dreaming” and “Dejavu.”

Photo by Maki San Luis/RAPPLER

In between performances, the members greeted their Filipino NCTzens in a mix of English and Filipino. “Did you guys wait for a long time to see us?” Mark asked. “I really love performing in Manila because it’s always energetic. Let’s have a great night tonight.”

Renjun said “Na-miss namin kayo (We missed you),” with Jaemin adding: “Masaya ako na narito kami sa Pilipinas (We’re happy that we’re here in the Philippines.)

The next section highlighted NCT DREAM’s vocal prowess as they serenaded the crowd with emotional ballads “My First and Last,” “Bye My First,” and “To My First.” Filipino NCTzens also couldn’t help but sing along when the group performed crowd favorites “Puzzle Piece” and “Chewing Gum.”

NCT DREAM also charmed the crowd with their unit stages: Haechan and Renjun’s clear vocal runs for “Sorry, Heart” were impressive to begin with, but what tugged the heartstrings of most attendees was the video of Chenle singing his parts for the song through the LED. Jaemin, Jisung, Jeno, and Mark also wowed the audience with their striking performance of “Saturday Drip.”

Photo by Maki San Luis/RAPPLER

There was barely any time for fans to recover before NCT DREAM reconvened for “Quiet Down.” The rearranged version of the track saw the reappearance of some members inside the glass boxes while doing a partnered sultry choreography. It was definitely one of the standout performances, and elicited the loudest shrieks for the night.

There were a lot of cute interactions between the group and the fans. For the tracks “ANL,” “Dive Into You,” and “Irreplaceable,” the members made sure to roam around the entire stage – from the extended parts to the main area – to be closer with their Filipino NCTzens.

Attendees were also in awe of the group’s showmanship and versatility when they switched things up with “Diggity,” “Ridin’,” “Better Than Gold,” “Boom,” and “Life Is Still Going On.”

Photo by Maki San Luis/RAPPLER

And even two hours in, the members’ energy didn’t falter when they did “Hello Future,” “We Go Up,” “Trigger The Fever,” and “Hot Sauce.”

As the concert came to a close, the members expressed their gratitude to the crowd. It was NCT DREAM’s third visit to the Philippines in less than a year, and they would get deafening cheers every time – a testament to the group’s loyal fanbase in the country.

“What I love about being here in Manila is we could see you closely and we made a good connection. Next time (we visit the Philippines), we will complete 7DREAM,” leader Mark said.

Jaemin also mentioned how sad it was that Chenle missed the Manila stops, but they promised that they would be complete the next time they visited the country: “Manila, I love you so much.” Jeno, through a translator, added: “I am so happy that we made great memories together. Thank you for your warm welcome. Next time, we’ll come back with Chenle.”

Photo by Maki San Luis/RAPPLER

For NCTzens, this promise during The DREAM Show 2 actually holds so much weight. Compared to NCT DREAM’s 2020 concert in Manila, there was no longer uncertainty about the group’s lineup. NCT DREAM was first marketed as a rotational group whose members would graduate from the sub-unit at a certain age, but in April 2020, agency SM Entertainment announced the removal of the rotational system in favor of having the seven original members continue as a fixed sub-unit.

To express their relief and appreciation, Filipino NCTzens prepared a banner that read: “NCTzen and 7DREAM equals Best Friend Ever” during the concert. The encore set, which saw NCT DREAM perform “My Youth” and “Walk You Home,” saw more of the group’s bond with their fans – they received gifts prepared by concertgoers, granted some fan requests, and kept on declaring their love for the Filipino crowd.

Photo by Maki San Luis/RAPPLER

There was no doubt that NCT DREAM had grown into artists meant for the live stage.

And even when Mark quipped that “there’s no surprise or anything” during the end of the encore, the fans still patiently waited for NCT DREAM to return onstage again to perform their last song “Candy.” And we know that Filipino NCTzens will, in the same way, eagerly wait for the opportunity to finally see the group again – hopefully, this time as 7DREAM. – Rappler.com