IN PHOTOS: WayV fulfills promise in heartwarming return to Manila with ‘PHANTOM’ fan meeting 

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese boy band WayV’s first meeting with their Filipino WayZennies in October 2022 was far from what they imagined it to be.

Days before their show for I-POP U 2022 in Manila, SM Entertainment announced that members Ten and Winwin would be missing from the group’s appearance due to health reasons. The four remaining members present – Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang – personally apologized to Filipino fans during the music festival for being unable to perform. Instead, their set was filled with games and interviews.

Admitting that they were saddened by the turn of events, WayV promised to return at a better time.

Five months later, Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery, Yangyang, and now Ten, returned to the Philippines – in a much brighter mood – for their first solo event in the country.

The energy at the Araneta Coliseum on March 26 was palpable even before the one-night show started – definitely different from the atmosphere during WayV’s first visit. Weeks leading to the fan meeting, Filipino WayZennies had even prepared several initiatives to make sure there would be better memories this time around.

WayV was met with thunderous cheers when the group made their grand entrance, kicking off their two-hour show with hits “Kick Back” and “Try My Luck.”

After their individual introductions, WayV took the opportunity to thank their supporters for coming to their fan meeting. “Before we came here, we’ve been through a lot to be here. And I also know you guys, too,” Xiaojun said. “It’s not easy for you guys to be here so I really appreciate it.”

In between performances, WayV also prepared the fun segment “What’s In My Bag?” where they shared the stories behind the Filipino items in their luggage.

Hendery’s luggage carried an abanico (hand-held fan), a mobile game controller, a bimpo (face towel), Filipino snacks, and vitamins, among others. He also brought some nail clippers that Yangyang’s mother gifted to the group, with Yangyang proudly saying that his mother was present in the audience.

The group also reminisced about their first visit in the Philippines after finding printed photos of them in the country from last year’s trip. “We went to a restaurant together on a boat,” Yangyang recalled, with Hendery adding: “During our first visit to the Philippines, we really had a good time.”

Kun also revealed that they had visited Intramuros earlier that day, before their fan meeting started.

The luggage also carried some travel brochures of several famous destinations in the Philippines, and Ten shared that he would really like to visit Palawan in the future. Hendery joked that he could be the group’s tour guide as he already knew the Philippines “so well.”

“Everything is fun here in the Philippines,” he added. “But here’s one thing I like the most – it’s performing here onstage.”

The special number was a win for SM Entertainment stans as WayV, complete with tiaras and headbands with animal ears, did a cover of tracks from their labelmates – aespa’s “Illusion,” NCT Dream’s “Candy” and SHINee’s “Sherlock.”

WayV also serenaded the crowd with “Broken Love” and “Dream Launch” before switching to riveting performances of fan-favorites “Love Talk,” “Diamonds Only,” “Nectar,” and “Phantom.”

“Since we had no clue what image you want from us, we have to prepare everything for you, right?” Hendery said.

Compared to concerts that are packed with back-to-back performances, fan meetings thrive in an atmosphere that feels both intimate and fun. And WayV offered exactly that; the members kept everyone entertained just by being themselves, while Filipino WayZennies gamely engaged in playful banter with the group.

WayV also made use of the downtime in between outfit-change breaks to catch up more with their fans and grant their requests – Kun and Xiaojun sang verses from their sub-unit songs “Back To You” and “Sleepless,” while Ten, Yangyang, and Hendery thrilled attendees with a snippet of “Low Low.”

As the group wrapped up their show with “Good Life,” the members kept assuring their Filipino WayZennies that they would have more chances in the future to meet again.

“Even from last year, we really wanted to come to the Philippines. With all our heart, we really thank you all. We’ll come back more often. Thank you very much for loving us,” Kun said.

“I really appreciate [all of you]. Thank you so much, WayZennies. I’ve missed you guys very much. See you soon,” Xiaojun told the crowd, with Yangyang adding: “Thank you for giving us love and support and giving us so much energy and great memories for today. We’ll come back soon.”

“Do you guys remember what I said last time? I said, ‘Philippines, see you soon.’ We made our promise. So we can make one more promise: we will see each other again,” Hendery said.

For his closing message, Ten shared that his first visit to the country was memorable. “It’s my first time here in the Philippines and you guys made my day. I’ll remember this day for the longest time. I promise I will come back super soon.”

He also asked the attendees how to say “I love you” in Filipino and promised that WayV would be able to say it when the group returned to the Philippines in the future. Even before the show came to a close, Filipino WayZennies were already looking forward to WayV fulfilling another promise. – Rappler.com