Pre-debut K-pop group 3WAY opens auditions for a Filipino member. Here’s what to know. 

3WAY. The upcoming Korean boy group is on the lookout for a Filipino member.

Only male Filipinos aged 16 to 25 can submit their applications until August 29

MANILA, Philippines – Ever dreamed of becoming part of a K-pop group? This might be your chance!

Upcoming K-pop boy group 3WAY, also known as World Wide Wonder, is holding auditions to include a Filipino member to its lineup.

The group’s Korean management NineTwo Entertainment has partnered with Manila-based company ShowBT Philippines to bring the global audition “3WAY PROJECT” to the Philippines, according to a press statement.

ShowBT Philippines formed and previously managed P-pop powerhouse SB19.

The labels said that there will be auditions across several countries to look for potential members that could expand 3WAY’s “uniqueness, diversity, and versatility.”

The group currently consists of Korean members Donghyun, Hyecheon, Xiho, Jeongyoon, Wooseok; and Japanese members Ryo, Leno, and Rintaro.

Only male Filipinos aged 16 to 25 (born from 1999 to 2008) can audition.

For the initial screening, auditionees should submit a video of them dancing to the choreography of 3WAY’s “On My Way” song, a dance cover video of any song, and a singing cover video of any song.

Aspirants can send their application through this Google form until August 29 at 10 am. Results of the pre-screening will be announced on the afternoon of August 29.

Those who successfully pass the initial round will move on to the final auditions on August 31.

NineTwo Entertainment has yet to provide additional details about their audition project, including the number of auditionees they would accept, as well as possible target date for the act’s official debut. As a pre-debut group, 3WAY released the single “On My Way” in April.

If a Filipino aspirant gets into 3WAY’s official lineup, they will be joining the growing list of Filipino talents who have debuted in K-pop groups, including Lapillus’ Chanty and UNIS’ Elisia and Gehlee. All-Filipino boy band HORI7ON is also active in the Korean entertainment industry. – Rappler.com