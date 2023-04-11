Ravi leaves K-pop group VIXX over active military duty evasion issue 

Ravi also pens an apology letter to his fans, epilepsy patients and their families, and members of VIXX

MANILA, Philippines – Rapper Ravi has left K-pop boy group VIXX as he faces allegations of manipulating health records to avoid South Korea’s compulsory military service.

Jellyfish Entertainment, VIXX’s agency, made the announcement on Tuesday, April 11.

“After careful discussion between Ravi and the agency, it was decided that he will leave the team as of today,” the statement read, according to a report by entertainment website Soompi.

“We deeply apologize for causing trouble to the fans who support VIXX.”

In January, Korea Times reported that the idol had been accused of being a possible client of a military broker, who was indicted for helping men falsify medical documents to receive exemptions from South Korea’s mandatory military enlistment.

According to the reports, the broker helped clients show false symptoms of epilepsy during military examinations so that they could be in the social services department instead of becoming an active duty soldier.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 are required to serve in the military for 18 months. They’re graded and assigned to different departments according to their physical and mental health conditions.

In October 2022, Ravi announced that he was enlisting in the military as a public service worker. He mentioned that it was due to health reasons, but did not elaborate further.

Earlier on April 11, Ravi attended the first trial of the case, together with eight individuals who were charged for violating the Military Service Act. According to Soompi, the prosecution requested a two-year prison sentence for the 30-year-old idol.

Following the news of his departure from VIXX, Ravi took to his own personal Instagram account to pen an apology letter.

“I apologize to everyone who has been harmed and hurt by what I did wrong,” he began his post, as translated by Soompi.

Ravi explained that he was “desperate to delay [his] military service” as he was the “only artist in the company generating profits.”

“With desperation, I made a foolish decision, and when my worries about the company and the contract issues were resolved, I voluntarily registered for public service and was carrying out my service since October of last year,” he shared.

Ravi also apologized to epilepsy patients and their families “who must have been hurt by this self-justified wrong decision,” as well as those that are “diligently carrying out their duty.”

He also apologized to his fans and opened up about his decision of leaving VIXX.

“I wanted to be someone you could be proud of, but I have no excuse for showing such a shameful side of myself,” he said.

“I am sincerely grateful to all the members who have been with me for the long period of 11 years, and I feel apologetic beyond words. I sincerely hope that there will be no more harm caused to the members’ valuable efforts because of me.”

Ravi debuted as a member of VIXX under Jellyfish Entertainment in May 2012. The group rose to fame for their songs “Hyde,” “Voodoo Doll,” and “The King.”

In June 2019, Ravi established his own hip-hop label GROOVL1N, but remained a part of the VIXX. – Rappler.com