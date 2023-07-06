NMIXX concludes ‘NICE TO MIXX YOU’ showcase tour in Manila

The rising girl group vows to return to the country after their first-ever show in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean girl group NMIXX wrapped up the final leg of their NICE TO MIXX YOU showcase world tour with their Manila stop, treating their Filipino fans to a night of music and entertainment.

The girl group, consisting of Jiwoo, Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, and Kyujin captivated Filipino audiences in their first-ever show in the country at the New Frontier Theater on Friday, June 30.

From the moment NMIXX took the stage, the venue was filled with excitement and anticipation from their Filipino NSWERs.

WATCH: K-pop girl group #NMIXX opened their “Nice To MIXX You” showcase tour in Manila tonight with a performance of “Tank” #NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU_MNL | via @ysa_abad pic.twitter.com/U0rQykM25u — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 30, 2023

Fans couldn’t help but cheer loudly and sing along when the rising rookie group opened the one-and-half-hour show with their hit track “Tank” and debut single “O.O.”

Given that it was their first visit in the Philippines, it’s apparent how the NMIXX members were looking forward to enjoying their time with their supporters. “We should all have fun,” Haewon told the crowd. “You have to dance and sing as well.”

Member Lily also praised the crowd, saying: “You were amazing. We’re so glad to hear NSWERs singing with us. So glad that I finally got to see you guys!”

In an exclusive interview with Rappler before their one-night show in Manila, Jiwoo had previously talked about how they drew strength from their fans.

“Every time we perform, I realize there are fans who love NMIXX so much,” she said, promising that they will “perform even more amazing and unforgettable stages” for their Filipino NSWERs.

And that’s exactly what their fans witnessed during the group’s showcase tour.

Known for their signature style called “mixx pop,” NMIXX wowed their fans with energetic performances of their title tracks and catchy B-sides. Their setlist included “Dice,” “Love Me Like This,” and “Just Did It” and crowd favorites “Young, Dumb, Stupid” and “My Gosh.”

In between their performances, NMIXX also engaged their fans with fun trivia about their work behind the scenes.

Apart from performing their own songs, NMIXX treated attendees with a cover performance of “TT,” a song by their labelmate TWICE, and David Guetta’s “Hey Mama,” which went viral following the 2021 dancing competition show Street Woman Fighter.

But perhaps the most surprising performance of the night was when NMIXX delivered their own take of the Filipino nursery song “Kung Ikaw Ay Masaya.” Not only did the crowd enthusiastically sing along with the members, but they also praised the girls for memorizing Filipino words.

It was NMIXX’s turn to be surprised when Filipino NSWERs prepared a video tribute for the group to express their love and admiration. The members became emotional; Jiwoo and Sullyoon were even brought to tears.

Touched by the dedication of their Filipino fanbase, the group promised to continue delivering performances and music to repay their fans’ support.

“As much love [as] our NSWERs are giving to us, we will do our best to repay you with more love. I hope all of us can stay together more and [be] more and more healthier in the future. That’s a promise,” Kyujin said.

The group expressed their gratitude to their Filipino NSWERs, expressing their desire to return to the Philippines for a full concert in the future.

“We can’t wait to come back to the Philippines. We hope that next time, we’ll be able to have a full concert and spend more time with our beloved NSWERs,” the group shared during the showcase. – Rappler.com

NMIXX’s NICE TO MIXX YOU was presented by Live Nation Philippines.

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.