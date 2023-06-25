WOODZ defines versatility in ‘OO-LI’ Manila show

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino MOODZ had a blast on Saturday, June 17, as they finally got the chance to watch South Korean singer-songwriter WOODZ perform live.

While the two-and-a-half-hour OO-LI concert at the New Frontier Theater served as WOODZ’ first show in the Philippines, the artist is no stranger to the country.

WOODZ, or Cho Seung-youn in real life, studied for a year in the Philippines when he was younger. During the press conference held on June 16, he expressed his excitement over finally returning to the country – but this time as an artist.

“When I lived in the Philippines, my dream was to become a singer. So now that I came back to the Philippines (as a singer), I’m so happy,” he said.

He opened the concert with explosive back-to-back tracks “Busted,” “Hijack,” and “Love Me Harder.” Affectionately called an “all-rounder” by his fans, WOODZ already showcased his singing, dancing, and rapping skills in the very first set.

From the get-go, the enthusiasm of MOODZ – his fans – was palpable, as they continuously cheered for WOODZ and belted out lyrics to his tracks.

“Amazing. Since the soundcheck earlier, you guys already bring the best,” he told the crowd.

WOODZ then wowed attendees with his sultry performances of fan favorites “Waiting” and “Chaser,” with the live band adding more character to the songs.

But the quality of WOODZ’ musical performance wasn’t the only thing worth noting. The whole concert was also an audiovisual feast, with the stage’s background changing during every song to fit the mood. The videos played in between sets so the singer could take a break or change outfits also featured WOODZ’ vast discography.

The artist then upped the ante as he excited fans with heavier tracks “Who Knows,” “Dirt on My Leather,” and “Trigger.”

I HIT THE ROAD, RUNNING ALL THE TIME 🗣@c_woodzofficial wowed the crowd with his “Hijack” performance. #WOODZinMNL | via @ysa_abad pic.twitter.com/YpuHl5KsKH — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 17, 2023

Despite being a solo act, WOODZ is the type of artist who knows how to carry a crowd.

In between performances, WOODZ also took the time to interact with his Filipino MOODZ by reading their posters and granting requests for snippets of several tracks that weren’t part of his official setlist, such as “Pool,” “Accident,” “Tide,” and “Different.”

He also tried playing the guitar for a bit as he sang the first line of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” did a stripped-down cover of NewJeans’ “Hype Boy,” replaced “Hope to Be Like You” with “Better and Better” on the setlist, and even changed the lyrics to his song “Multiply” to include Manila. But the biggest surprise was WOODZ singing an a cappella version of “Your Song” by Parokya ni Edgar.

WOODZ also complimented the passion of the Filipino crowd, and kept on asking them to sing his songs. “I want this. You guys can do it. It should be like this ’til the end,” he said after the concert attendees sang the chorus of his song “Trigger.”

Despite singing more than 20 songs that night, WOODZ’ energy never faltered. He took his fans on a wild ride as he kept on switching atmospheres throughout the show – from the emotional “Abyss,” to the upbeat “On my Own,” to rock song “Kiss of Fire,” to pop tracks “Sour Candy” and “Bump Bump.”

The show took a sentimental turn when WOODZ performed the poignant “Drowning,” which led to Filipino MOODZ singing the song even after he’d finished performing.

The fans also prepared a video compilation featuring WOODZ’ career highlights, which included clips from his days as UNIQ and in X1.

“It’s a presentation that made me realize a lot of things,” he said. “It’s a video of my journey. It really touched my heart.”

WOODZ: “Thank you, guys. I will come back. I promise you. Until I come back, please always be happy and healthy.”



He also asked PH MOODZ to chant the Filipino phrase: “Kalusugan, kasiyahan, mahalin mo sarili mo.” #WOODZinMNL2023 | via @ysa_abad 📸: WOODZ pic.twitter.com/X4sEFNQD9x — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 17, 2023

As he wrapped up the show, WOODZ promised his Filipino fans that he would be seeing them again. “I promise to be back next time for sure,” he said.

But until then, WOODZ asked his fans to promise him several things.

“Until I come back, please always be healthy, happy, and love yourself,” he said, before asking the crowd to chant the phrase “Kalusugan, kasiyahan, mahalin mo ang sarili mo (Health, happiness, and love yourself).” – Rappler.com

WOODZ’ OO-LI in Manila was presented by PULP Live World.