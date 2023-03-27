Finally! Red Velvet to hold first solo concert in Manila

RED VELVET. The K-pop girl group is coming to Manila for a concert.

The May show in Manila is part of the group's 'Red Velvet 4th concert: R to V' tour

MANILA, Philippines – It’s finally happening, Filipino ReVeluvs: group Red Velvet is bringing their R to V concert tour to the Philippines!

The Korean girl group released the stops for their fourth concert tour on Monday, March 27.

The five-piece act is set to perform in Manila on May 27. Additional details such as venue, seat plan, and ticket prices have yet to be announced.

#RedVelvet Tour

'Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V'



➫ SINGAPORE 23.04.21

➫ YOKOHAMA 23.05.03-04

➫ MANILA 23.05.07

➫ BANGKOK 23.05.13-14



➫ JAKARTA 23.05.20

➫ PARIS 23.05.24

➫ BERLIN 23.05.27

➫ AMSTERDAM 23.05.30

➫ LONDON 23.06.06#RtoV#RedVelvet4thConcert_RtoV pic.twitter.com/dkBOTkFPYY — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) March 27, 2023

Aside from Manila, the group is also set to perform in Singapore, Yokohama, Bangkok, Jakarta, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and London.

The upcoming show in May will serve as the group’s return to the Philippines in around 10 months. They last performed in the country in July 2022.

The Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V Manila stop will also serve as the group’s first solo concert in the Philippines and fourth show overall. The group previously performed in the country through several K-pop concert festivals – Best of the Best in April 2015, K-pop Music Festival in June 2019, and Be You The World Will Adjust in July 2022.

Red Velvet – composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy – made their debut in August 2014. They are known for tracks like “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake,” and “Psycho.”

Their latest album The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday was released in November 2022. – Rappler.com