2NE1 to reunite for 15th anniversary

THEY'RE BACK. 2NE1 is reuniting for its 15th anniversary with a global concert tour, starting with a concert in Seoul in October 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a long time coming, but we’re here now! K-pop girl group 2NE1 is reuniting ahead of its 15th anniversary.

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announced the news in a video posted on Sunday, July 21.

The group, consisting of CL, Minzy, Bom, and Dara, will embark on a global tour, starting with Seoul in October and Osaka and Tokyo in November and December, respectively.

“I think this concert will be quite special. It resonates with those who grew up with 2NE1, sharing those memories,” Yang said.

2NE1 made its debut with YG in 2009, disbanded in 2016, and released a final single in 2017. It is best known for its hits “Fire,” “I Don’t Care,” “Can’t Nobody,” “I AM THE BEST,” and “Come Back Home.”

The members have reunited for special celebrations such as anniversaries and birthdays, and have been vocal about how all of them are up for a reunion performance. The group also made a surprise performance at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival, where their leader CL was performing solo under 88rising’s set. – Rappler.com