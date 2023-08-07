WATCH: New SM boy group RIIZE drops pre-debut ‘Siren’ performance video

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The seven-member group is set to debut on September 4 with ‘Get A Guitar’

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars because we finally have a date for the much-anticipated debut of RIIZE, SM Entertainment’s newest boy group!

On Sunday, August 6, the agency unveiled that the group will be releasing their debut single album “Get A Guitar” on Monday, September 4.

According to a report by KoreaJoongAngDaily, “Get A Guitar” will include two tracks. Its title track will be of the same name, while the other song will be titled “Memories.” SM Entertainment added that “Memories” will be released on August 21.

The label also amped up promotions for RIIZE by dropping the group’s first performance video titled “Siren.”

Play Video

RIIZE is said to usher in a new era for SM Entertainment, marking the company’s first boy group debut in seven years, following NCT.

The seven-member act is also home to familiar faces such as former NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro, as well as SMROOKIES Eunseok and Seung Han. Other members include Won Bin, So Hee, and Anton.

SM Entertainment introduced the official lineup on August 1 through an Instagram account. The group broke the record for the fastest K-pop group to reach 1 million followers on the said platform.

Aside from Instagram, RIIZE also launched their social media accounts on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

The group has also confirmed future appearances, such as KCON LA 2023 and SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE in Jakarta, Indonesia. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.