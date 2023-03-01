Rocky leaves ASTRO, label Fantagio Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer Rocky has left K-pop boy group ASTRO following the expiration of his contract with label Fantagio Entertainment.

The agency made the announcement on Tuesday, February 28, saying that the decision came after a “deep discussion” with the idol.

“We thank Rocky for doing his utmost for a long time as a member of ASTRO, and we will be sincerely rooting for Rocky in the future,” they said, according to a translation by Soompi.

Fantagio Entertainment also asked AROHAs, fans of ASTRO, to continue their support for Rocky as “he makes a fresh start.”

Rocky also took to ASTRO’s official fan cafe to post a hand-written letter, thanking the members and their fans.

“The time I spent as ASTRO’s Rocky has been very precious to me,” he wrote, adding that he was able to “grow and learn” through the love and encouragement given by AROHAs.

Following Rocky’s departure, ASTRO will now continue as a five-member group in the future.

Members Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moonbin, and Sanha have renewed their contracts with Fantagio Entertainment in December 2022. Meanwhile, MJ, who is currently serving in the military, will discuss his contract after his service.

“We plan to actively give them our unsparing support so that [the members] can be active in a wide variety of areas,” they added. – Rappler.com