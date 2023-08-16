Sandara Park, more K-pop artists to hold joint concert in Cebu 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The September show will also feature K-pop groups AB6IX, VIVIZ, and YOUNITE

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino K-pop fans!

On Monday, August 14, Sandara Park and several K-pop artists were confirmed to headline the music festival Awake: A New Beginning in Cebu City.

According to organizer Mark Entertainment and Events, the one-night show will also feature K-pop groups AB61X, VIVIZ, and YOUNITE.

Korean dance crew 1 MILLION and MB Crew are also part of the event.

The concert is set for September 23 at the City di Mare, Cebu City.

Tickets are priced from P2,000 to P8,000. – Rappler.com