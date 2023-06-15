Finally! Sandara Park set to drop solo album in July

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over, BLACKJACKs! Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park, also known as Dara, will release her much-anticipated solo album in July.

Abyss Company, Sandara’s agency, confirmed the news on Wednesday, June 14. “Sandara Park is preparing for a new album [aiming to be released] in July,” they said, according to a Soompi report.

“Sandara Park’s fans have waited for her [for] long. We have decided to release a special album and are currently putting all our hearts into it to return to fans,” the company added, according to Korea Herald.

Following the news, Sandara also took to social media to share her excitement. “Finally, singer Dara is back with solo special mini-album for my fans. Thank you so much for waiting,” she wrote.

Finally, Singer Dara is back with solo special mini album for my fans🙏🏻 Thank you so much for waiting 😭🙏🏻 Nolza~!!!



WHERE DID SANDARA PARK?! 🤣 everybody come and park over here beside me😘 #SandaraParkIsComing#SandaraPark #산다라박 pic.twitter.com/DHqFk0R7kD — Sandara Park (@krungy21) June 15, 2023

Specific details about the album, such as its title, title track, and release date, are yet to be released.

The upcoming album will be Sandara’s first solo release in South Korea and will mark her return as a singer since 2NE1’s final single “Goodbye” in January 2017.

Sandara, 38, rose to fame after joining the 2004 talent competition series Star Circle Quest. She began her singing career in the Philippines with her first album Sandara in 2004

She debuted under YG Entertainment as a member of South Korean girl group 2NE1 in 2009. The group went on to release multiple hit songs such as “FIRE,” “I DON’T CARE,” and “I Am the Best” before disbanding in November 2016.

Following 2NE1’s disbandment, Sandara explored acting, appearing in shows such as We Broke Up and My Love from the Star. She has also made various appearances in television programs such as King of Mask Singer.

In 2021, she ended her 14-year partnership with YG Entertainment and signed with Abyss. – Rappler.com