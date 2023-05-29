Sandara Park says she’d rather not get married

The former 2NE1 star reflects on her dating experience and journey to self-discovery

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Sandara Park shed light on her disinterest in getting married and her experience with YG Entertainment’s strict dating ban, saying that she’d prefer staying single instead.

In the May 25 episode of the YouTube show No Back Tak Jae-hoon, the idol opened up about her showbiz journey, revealing the factors that shaped her perspective on love and commitment.

Curiosity sparked when Korean singer and actor Tak Jae-hoon asked, “Why? Do you hate men?” Park responded by explaining that her perspective on marriage had been shaped by witnessing numerous failed unions.

She embraced the single life, saying, “It’s not like that. I want to stay single. There are too many people around me who have experienced failed marriages.”

The 38-year-old singer also recalled her role in prompting YG Entertainment’s strict dating ban on her group 2NE1 in the past. “After I debuted, all these male celebrities hit on me. Yang Hyung-suk eventually heard the rumors and confiscated all four of our cellphones because of me,” she said.

Further probed about the number of suitors who have tried to court her, Park playfully responded, “Let’s just say plenty of sunbae (older artists) and hoobae (younger artists).”

Despite her decision to remain unmarried, Park remains open to the possibility of a long-term relationship. In a 2022 guest appearance on the South Korean variety show Problem Child in House, she expressed her readiness to embark on a new romantic chapter.

In March, Park teased her fans on the development of her first solo album, revealing it would consist of songs of “different genres.” – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.