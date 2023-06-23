Sandara Park drops release date, teaser for solo EP

‘SANDARA PARK’ will be out on July 12!

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKJACKS, get ready for an exciting comeback! Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park is gearing up to release her first solo EP in July.

Abyss Company, Park’s agency, made the announcement that her self-titled digital EP, SANDARA PARK, will be available on July 12 at 6 pm KST (5 pm Manila Time).

🎡 2023.07.12 6PM (KST)#산다라박 #SandaraPark pic.twitter.com/zkJzBphRP9 — 산다라박 Sandara Park (@SANDARAxABYSS) June 22, 2023

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser, which unveiled a park-themed visual concept, giving fans a glimpse of the artistic direction of her solo project.

In February, Park took to social media to express her excitement about working on her first solo album. She teased that the EP would feature songs from various genres, highlighting her involvement in the album development process.

I will give big spoiler!!! The concept of my album will be “Sandara Park” 😎🌴 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) February 28, 2023

The solo EP marks her first music release since her departure from YG Entertainment in 2021.

Sandara, 38, rose to fame in the Philippines after finishing as the runner-up in the talent competition show Star Circle Quest in 2004. She then pursued her acting career with numerous film and TV projects before deciding to pursue a career in South Korea.

Debuting under YG Entertainment in 2009 as a member of 2NE1, Park, the group went on to release multiple hits songs such as “FIRE,” “I DON’T CARE,” and “I Am the Best.” The group disbanded in November 2016. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.