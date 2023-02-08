Seat plan, prices: Stray Kids’ ‘Maniac’ tour in Manila

STRAY KIDS. The group is performing for two nights in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – Calling all Filipino STAYs! The ticket prices and seat plan for Stray Kids’ upcoming Manila shows have been announced by concert promoters Pulp Live World.

According to a February 8 post by Pulp, tickets to both the March 11 and March 12 shows range from P16,500 for the Royalty standing and seated sections to P2,500 for general admission.

Royalty tickets include soundcheck access and other souvenir merch.

Tickets go on sale starting February 12 at 1 pm via SM Tickets outlets nationwide or on the SM Tickets website.

The show will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This is the first time that Stray Kids is performing in the Philippines since April 2019. They were supposed to return in April 2020, but the show got canceled due to COVID-19.

The group debuted under JYP Entertainment in March 2018 and have since “become known for hits like “God’s Menu,” “Case 143,” and “SUPER BOARD. They are made up of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. – Rappler.com