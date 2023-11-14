SEVENTEEN adds 2nd Bulacan show for ‘FOLLOW’ tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEVENTEEN during the promotions of their 11th mini album 'SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.'

Tickets for the January 14, 2024 show will be available this November 16

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Filipino CARATs! K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has added a second show to their Bulacan stop for the Follow concert tour.

In a Weverse post on Tuesday, November 14, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that they have added a second show on Sunday, January 14, 2024 for SEVENTEEN’s concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan.

Tickets for the January 13 went on sale from November 9 to 11. Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on late Saturday, November 11, that tickets for the January 13 were already sold out.

Compared to the ticket-selling for the January 13 show where fans were able to secure tickets via CARAT membership pre-sale and Unionbank Mastercard pre-sale prior to the general sale, the tickets for the January 14 show will be available only through a general sale on Thursday, November 16.

Prices range from P4,550 for the Bleachers Center 2 sections to P19,000 for the VIP Gold sections.

Both VIP Gold and Silver Packages also include access to soundcheck and floor standing ticket.

The January 2024 concert will mark SEVENTEEN’s first return to the country in more than a year. The 13-piece act held their Be The Sun in Bulacan concert in December 2022 at the Philippine Arena.

Prior to that, the group also staged their Be The Sun concerts in Manila on October 8-9, 2022 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group is known for their hits “Aju Nice,” “Home,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Hot,” and “Super.” – Rappler.com