​​SEVENTEEN’s concert film ‘Follow Again’ to hit PH cinemas in August 

SEVENTEEN. The K-pop boy group performs during their 'Follow Again' concert.

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino CARATs! A concert film based on K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN’s recent Follow Again tour is set to premiere in Philippine theaters in August.

SM Cinema and Ayala Malls Cinemas announced on Wednesday, July 17, that they’ll be screening the SEVENTEEN Tour Follow Again to Cinemas movie beginning August 21.

Fans can secure their movie passes starting July 23. As of writing, details about the ticket prices and participating movie houses have yet to be announced.

“Relive your favorite moments and create new memories with SEVENTEEN on the big screen,” member Vernon said in a video posted on the group’s social media accounts.

According to its official website, the concert film promises to give fans an “immersive experience” as it will feature “cinematic cameras from multiple angles.”

The movie also contains live performances of the group’s latest single “Maestro” and unit songs “Spell,” “LALALI,” and “Cheers to Youth.” These four tracks were part of their compilation album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which was released in April.

Follow Again served as the encore leg of SEVENTEEN’s Follow concert tour. It only had four stops — Incheon and Seoul in South Korea and Osaka and Kanagawa in Japan.

The 13-piece act was last in the Philippines in January for their two-day Follow concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan.

SEVENTEEN made their debut in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. Since then, the group has been known for hits like “HOT,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Super” and “Aju Nice,” among others. – Rappler.com