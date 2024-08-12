SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan to enlist in military, Jun to pursue acting in China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The two members will miss promotional activities for SEVENTEEN's upcoming 12th mini album and the 'SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE]' world tour in October

MANILA, Philippines – We won’t see OT13 in the meantime, Carats. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Jun will be missing group activities in the second half of 2024, their agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced in a Weverse post on Monday, August 12.

Jeonghan will be enlisting in the South Korean military, with an exact date and details to be announced later. In South Korea, all able-bodied Korean men are mandated by law to serve in the military for at least 18 months.

Meanwhile, Chinese member Jun will be pursuing acting activities in China.

Jeonghan and Jun will miss promotional activities for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 12th mini album in October and the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] world tour, which will start at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on October 12 and 13.

Jun will also miss the K-pop boy group’s performance at Lollapalooza Berlin on September 8 due to a conflict in schedule with on-location filming activities.

“Jun is determined to participate in SEVENTEEN’s group activities, and though he is unable to take part in the world tour, Jun will participate as much as he can in schedules that engage with CARATs,” PLEDIS Entertainment said.

The agency added that Jeonghan and Jun have completed filming for content that could be prepared in advance with the other 11 SEVENTEEN members.

Jun apologized to CARATs for his upcoming absence in a separate Weverse post, adding he will “work hard to complete any schedule.”

SEVENTEEN made its debut in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group is known for hits like “HOT,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Super” and “Aju Nice,” among others.

The 13-piece act was last in the Philippines in January for its two-day Follow concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan.

SEVENTEEN was also appointed as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s Goodwill Ambassador for Youth in June. – Rappler.com