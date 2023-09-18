SF9 to continue with 8 members as Rowoon focuses on acting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FNC Entertainment says that while the direction of SF9 and Rowoon are different, they will still 'support each other'

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean idol-actor Rowoon has stepped back from being an active member of K-pop group SF9 to focus on his individual acting activities.

FNC Entertainment made the announcement on Monday, September 18, through a statement shared on the group’s official fancafé.

“All members of SF9 previously renewed their contracts with our agency,” FNC Entertainment wrote, according to a Soompi report. “They will now take another leap forward with eight members excluding Rowoon.”

According to the agency, Rowoon, “who will remain as the ninth member of SF9,” has chosen to focus on his individual activities including acting.

Following this, SF9 will now pursue future group activities as an eight-piece with members Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani.

FNC Entertainment also asked Fantasy, or fans of the group, to extend their support for Rowoon and SF9 moving forward – reassuring that the members themselves will continue to do so despite the changes.

The agency added that “although the directions of their activities are different,” all nine members will continue to “cheer each other on and each put in their full effort on their own paths in order to impress fans.”

Meanwhile, Rowoon had also penned a handwritten letter addressed to fans following the announcement. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude for the past seven years and consoled those who may have been taken aback by the sudden news.

SF9 debuted with their single album Feeling Sensation in 2016. The first boy group signed under FNC Entertainment is best known for tracks such as “O Sole Mio,” “Now or Never,” and “Tear Drop.”

In 2017, Rowoon made his acting debut. Also known by his real name Kim Seok-woo, he has acted in dramas such as Extraordinary You (2019) and The King’s Affection (2021). The 27-year-old artist and actor is currently starring in JTBC’s Destined With You. – Rappler.com