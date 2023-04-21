Shinhwa’s Shin Hye-sung receives 6-month suspended prison sentence

The K-pop star refused to comply with the police's breathalyzer sobriety test when he was arrested in 2022 for drunk driving

MANILA, Philippines – Shinhwa’s Shin Hye-sung, member of K-pop boy group Shinhwa, received from the Seoul Eastern District Court a six-month suspended prison sentence for refusing to take a breathalyzer test when he was arrested in 2022 for drunk driving.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the 44-year-old K-pop star was first arrested in October for “sleeping in another person’s vehicle” that was parked along a bridge in Songpa District in southern Seoul. He was charged with “illegal use of a vehicle,” taken into custody for violating the road traffic law, and then for his refusal to comply with the police’s breathalyzer sobriety test.

Police initially accused him of car theft, but a court said that he had “no intention” of stealing the car, which he drove under the influence of alcohol.

Hye-sung – whose real name is Jung Pil-kyo – was reported to have said “I am sorry” after exiting the court after the ruling. He was previously apprehended by authorities in 2007 for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.097%, which is higher than Korea’s suspension limit of 0.08%.

Long-running idol group Shinhwa debuted in 1998 with six members under SM Entertainment. A pioneering K-pop act in the early 2000s, they are known for singles like “Wild Eyes,” “Hey, Come On!,” “This Love,” “Memory,” and more. – Rappler.com