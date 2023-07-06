WATCH: SM Entertainment drops 1st teaser for ‘NCT Universe: LASTART’ survival show

The reality competition series, which will focus on the formation of the new NCT sub-unit, will premiere on July 27

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready, NCTzens? We’re one step closer to meeting the members of a brand-new NCT unit!

On Wednesday, July 7, SM Entertainment released a 40-second teaser for its upcoming survival show NCT Universe: LASTART, giving fans a preview of the challenges that the participants will be going through.

The pre-debut reality competition series will follow the journey of selecting the members for the new unit of K-pop boy group NCT.

According to the teaser, 10 trainees will compete against each other, with only four being chosen to join the debuting team.

The chosen four participants will be joining SM Rookies Yushi and Sion in the still unnamed new NCT unit.

The teaser ended with voiceovers from participants declaring their resolve for the competition: “I won’t lose to anyone;” “I’ll show everyone what I got.”

Soloist BoA and Super Junior member Eunhyuk are confirmed to be the “artist directors” for NCT Universe: LASTART. Other artists from SM Entertainment are also reportedly going to appear in each episode of the series.

SM Entertainment’s CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk first confirmed in May that the group that will be formed in the said reality show will become the “final group to be a part of NCT’s infinite expansion.”

Currently, NCT is a 20-member K-pop group consisting of sub-units NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, and WayV. DoJaeJung is also a sub-unit from NCT 127.

Three members of the boy group left in May: Lucas departed “to pursue his individual endeavors,” while yet-to-debut members Shotaro and Sungchan will be joining a new group said to launch later in 2023 instead.

NCT Universe: LASTART will premiere on July 27. – Rappler.com