SM Entertainment updates fans on NCT member Taeil’s health post-motorcycle accident 

MANILA, Philippines – SM Entertainment shared an update on NCT member Taeil’s health on Wednesday, October 18.

“Taeil, who got into a motorcycle accident last August, underwent surgery successfully and is recovering his health by focusing on treatment with the will to greet fans as soon as possible,” the agency wrote, according to a translation from Soompi.

However, Taeil still needs to undergo additional treatment. Given this, he will not be able to participate in NCT 127’s November “NEO CITY – THE UNITY” tour. The agency then asked fans for their understanding.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to fans who are concerned about Taeil’s health, and we will do our best to ensure that Taeil can greet fans again in good health,” SM Entertainment added.

Taeil sustained a fracture in his right thigh after getting into a motorcycle accident on his way home on August 15. Since then, he has been on a temporary hiatus to focus on undergoing surgery and rehabilitation for his injuries.

The NCT main vocalist also had to sit out of the group’s “NCT NATION : To The World” concert on August 26 following the accident.

Taeil debuted under the NCT U sub-unit in 2016 and is also a member of the NCT 127 sub-unit.

He has lent his voice for the soundtracks of various K-dramas like School 2017, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Love to Hate You.

In 2021, Taeil set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million Instagram followers – recording a time of just one hour and 45 minutes. – Rappler.com