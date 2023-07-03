Agencies deny dating rumors between SNSD’s YoonA, 2PM’s Lee Junho

The 'King The Land' stars are just close friends, according to SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – Both agencies of SNSD’s YoonA and 2PM member Junho have denied the rumored relationship between the two.

On Monday, July 3, reports circulated that the two idol-actors had begun dating before filming for the ongoing series King the Land.

In response to the reports, both of the stars’ agencies released a statement to say that the two are only close friends.

“The two are just close and the dating rumors are not true,” YoonA’s agency SM Entertainment said, according to a Soompi report.

JYP Entertainment, Junho’s agency, echoed the sentiment: “Upon checking [with Junho], the dating rumors are groundless.”

YoonA made her debut in 2007 as a member of the K-pop girl group SNSD or Girls’ Generation. Meanwhile, Junho debuted as a member of boy group 2PM in 2008. Both idols have also ventured into acting, with YoonA starring in Love Rain, Big Mouth, and Confidential Assignment, and Junho with Good Manager, Cold Eyes, and The Red Sleeve.

King the Land premiered its first episode on June 17, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday. – Rappler.com