SNSD’s Sunny leaves SM Entertainment 

MANILA, Philippines – Girls’ Generation member Sunny has left SM Entertainment after 16 years, she announced on Tuesday, August 8.

The lead vocalist personally delivered the news of her departure through an Instagram post, saying that she wanted to look back on her journey with the Girls’ Generation. The girl group celebrated their 16th debut anniversary on August 5.

In her letter translated by Soompi, Sunny expressed her gratitude to her fellow Girls’ Generation members as well as her family.

She also gave a shout-out to the staff members she’s worked with, and their fans who “gave [them] strength through their existences alone.”

She then went on to dedicate a big part of her gratitude post for SM Entertainment, which she described as a “company that helped a 19-year-old girl named Lee Sun Kyu debut as Sunny of Girls’ Generation.”

“Every single day, I was as happy as I could be to be able to debut as Girls’ Generation with the members and to meet SONE (Girls’ Generation’s official fan club),” she wrote.

She didn’t disclose her future plans but Sunny said that she’s “trying to take courage to see [herself] in a new environment from a different perspective.”

The 34-year-old singer said that it’s through their “fans who sent support without change for a long period of time” that allowed her to “move forward” with this decision.

“No matter what kind of day comes in the future, I will continue to move forward as the revitalizing Sunny,” she ended her post.

In response, SM Entertainment confirmed that their exclusive contract with Sunny has ended.

“We express our gratitude to Sunny who showcased amazing activities while together with us for a long time, and we ask for lots of support for the new path that Sunny will walk,” the agency added, according to a Soompi report.

Fans first speculated that Sunny had parted ways with SM Entertainment when only Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona shared a special message for the Girls’ Generation’s debut anniversary.

Girls’ Generation debuted in 2009 as a nine-member group, though former member Jessica Jung left in 2014. They are known for their songs “Into the New World,” “Genie,” “Gee,” “Lion Heart,” and “I Got A Boy.”

In 2019, members Seohyun, Tiffany, and Sooyoung left SM Entertainment to pursue solo projects.

Despite being in separate agencies, the eight members reconvened for a full-group comeback in August 2022 to mark the group’s 15th debut anniversary. – Rappler.com